Valentino Rossi, heart of gold, responds to the appeal of the widow of Andrea Soligo, the worker who died in Vicenza on January 5th

With fans from all over the world, the super motorcycling champion Valentino Rossi he had and still has millions. Few have managed to get a photo with him, and one of them was right Andrea Soligo, the worker who died falling from a scaffold a few days ago. After the tragedy, the ex-biker wanted to hold on to his mother’s pain, sending her a moving message of condolence in private.

The new year opened with a series of tragedies which inevitably hit the whole of Italy to the heart. Like the one of last January 5th, for example.

Andrea Soligo had gone to work as usual. The young man, only 25, was on a scaffold when he suddenly lost his balance and is crashed to the ground.

The impact with the asphalt, which was about three meters below the platform he was working on, unfortunately, left him no way out. Too serious are the traumas reported, which in the end caused the death.

The tragedy is double. Not just because it was just a 25-year-old boy, but also because this was it married and had two young children, one 4 years old and one 2 years old.

Andrea’s photo with Valentino Rossi

There are hundreds of messages of condolence that Andrea’s family received in the days immediately following those of his death.

Of all, one really has arrived special who, in total sadness, filled the heart of poor Andrea’s mother.

To write in private, with a message on Instagram, it was in fact Valentino Rossi.

The former motorcycling champion, nine times winner of the world championship title, found a photo of him as a young man, while held in her arms a small fan delighted to be in the arms of his idol. That child was really Andrea.

To send Rossi that photo, it was really the wife by Andrea Soligo. The boy kept that photo as a true heirloom and then, the woman, immediately after the death of her husband, had launched an appeal, which was immediately confirmed by the champion with a heart of gold.

From Valentino not only has a dedication arrived on social media, but his partner Francesca Sofia Novello also has phoned to Andrea’s widow to show her closeness in this tragic moment.