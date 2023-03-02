The plans of the University of Murcia (UMU) to increase the maximum number of students that make up the student groups, to eliminate some and to readjust the offer of places for the next academic year, have put students and professors of the faculties of Education, Law and several of Letters, the most affected by the adjustments, which have called a sit-in on Friday to show their rejection of the measures.

The protest, to which the students will attend dressed in black to stage their ‘mourning’ for “the death of the humanities”, has been called on the La Merced campus since nine in the morning. At the same time, the meeting of the Governing Council is scheduled in the Convalescence building, headquarters of the Rectorate, to vote on the adjustments. The Rectorate’s plans have already garnered the rejection of the Board of Research Teaching Personnel (PDI), the Student Council and the deans of various faculties.

The reduction of groups and the readjustment of places ultimately seeks to “optimize” the resources of the UMU in the face of the new requirements of the Organic Law of the University System (LOSU) and taking into account the financing difficulties of the University , depending on the institution.