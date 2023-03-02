The Governing Council of the University of Murcia plans to vote on the plan that same day
The plans of the University of Murcia (UMU) to increase the maximum number of students that make up the student groups, to eliminate some and to readjust the offer of places for the next academic year, have put students and professors of the faculties of Education, Law and several of Letters, the most affected by the adjustments, which have called a sit-in on Friday to show their rejection of the measures.
The protest, to which the students will attend dressed in black to stage their ‘mourning’ for “the death of the humanities”, has been called on the La Merced campus since nine in the morning. At the same time, the meeting of the Governing Council is scheduled in the Convalescence building, headquarters of the Rectorate, to vote on the adjustments. The Rectorate’s plans have already garnered the rejection of the Board of Research Teaching Personnel (PDI), the Student Council and the deans of various faculties.
The reduction of groups and the readjustment of places ultimately seeks to “optimize” the resources of the UMU in the face of the new requirements of the Organic Law of the University System (LOSU) and taking into account the financing difficulties of the University , depending on the institution.
The Conference of Fine Arts responds from Murcia to the law of artistic education
The Conference of Deans of Fine Arts of Spain meets on Thursday in Murcia to make a common front before the new law on artistic education, which equates artistic education to university education. During the meeting, “decisions will be made on the unitary response to the draft Law on teachings”, on which the Conference has already expressed its resounding rejection due to the equating it makes of these teachings with university studies.
The Conference already showed on February 22 in a harsh statement its deep concern about the draft law that equates artistic education to university education, and made it clear that university faculties “will not tolerate red lines being crossed that mean a harsh attack on the quality system.” In fact, the Conference of Deans and Deans has threatened to take this legislative change to court.
