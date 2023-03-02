Real Madrid knows that they cannot afford to make the same mistake next season compared to what they did this cycle. Not having a rotating center forward on the squad and why not, compete directly with Karim Benzema for the position for the ‘9’ star of the team from the capital of Spain. In principle, the intention was to wait until 2024 for the arrival of Endrick and give him all the confidence, but the plan has been modified since the Frenchman has been very absent due to injury this cycle.
There are several names that have been linked to Florentino’s team. However, the one with the most options and the one that Real Madrid’s sports area likes the most is Dusan Vlahovic, who has everything to leave Juventus and has offered himself personally to the meringues. However, this movement will not be easy, because in addition to its high price, high-quality competition has emerged from the Premier League.
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are looking for a center forward for the summer and the three Premier League clubs are looking forward to the Serbian’s arrival. The three teams have closely followed his growth and in the past sought his signature, either during his time at Fioretina or at the time when he was already at Juventus. Its price could exceed 100 million euros and all of them are willing to pay, while Madrid thinks of Belligham first.
