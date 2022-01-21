At least 17 people died this Thursday and 59 were injured in western Ghana by the strong explosion that caused the collision of a truck that was transporting explosives for a mine with other vehicles, the Ghanaian government reported this morning.

In a statement, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah confirmed that the accident, which occurred in the town of Apiate, involved a truck, a motorcycle and a third vehicle near an electricity transformer.

The collision caused a huge explosion that practically devastated the town, where dozens of buildings were reduced to rubble.

Of the 59 injured, the minister specified, 42 are receiving treatment in hospitals and some are in “critical condition.”

This Thursday night, the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, already announced that the event “caused loss of life and the destruction of residents’ property.”

“The Government will spare no effort to guarantee a rapid return to normality for the inhabitants of Apiate,” stressed the head of state of this West African country.

“This is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and on behalf of the government I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died, and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” Akufo-Addo added.

The truck was headed for chirano mine, owned by a Canadian-based company, from Tarkwa, home to one of the world’s largest gold mines.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the explosion to put out the fire, while several injured people were taken to hospitals. hospitals of this mining area.

“(The police officers) have taken charge of the situation, providing security to emergency workers,” the police said in a statement, which also urged residents to maintain the Calm down and to move away from the accident site.

The security forces also asked nearby towns to open the doors of their schools and churches to help the wounded.

