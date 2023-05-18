This morning there was a fire in a Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) refinery in Salina Cruz, in the state of Oaxaca.

In videos circulating on networks, it was possible to capture the moment of said fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene to control the flames.

It is unofficially known that said fire arose due to a failure in the heater of the Hidros II Plant, but it has not been confirmed.