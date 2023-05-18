“J Factor is a wonderful project that has made young people discover the importance of correct scientific information and to adopt suitable behaviors both for their own health and for that of the community. Furthermore, he accompanied them to discover the great achievements of research and taught them to trust science. These young people can play a leading role in building the future of a healthier and more equitable world for all”. So Mirta Michilli, general manager of the Fondazione Mondo Digitale, on the occasion of the final event of Fattore J, the project of the Fondazione Mondo Digitale and Janssen Italia, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, created to raise awareness of high school girls and boys throughout Italy on the importance of correct scientific information and on the choice of responsible behavior for the well-being and health of all.

After the debate with innovation and the medicine of the future as protagonists, the awarding of the young people who participated in the Fattore J contest. The young people had to create real communication campaigns to represent their perspective on the “health of the future” through various techniques from podcasting to videomaking, from graphics to writing learned during the school year thanks to practical sessions.

“The kids brought what they learned in these three years into their projects – concludes Michilli – They told the importance of prevention, stories about cancer, HIV, neuroscience. From the work they have done, it is clear that they have put their heart into it. The themes that Fattore J proposes have really touched the sensitivity of the youngest who have been able to get involved”.