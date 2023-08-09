Strong earthquake in Chiapas, Mexico: a magnitude 5.8 tremor was recorded

This Wednesday, August 9, a strong earthquake woke up Chiapas, Mexico. The tremor had a magnitude above 5 points, almost reaching 6.

Internet users reported that the movement felt very strong. At the moment, the authorities do not confirm injured people. We tell you.

The National Seismological Service of Mexico recorded around 03:00 in the morning that 3 kilometers west of Tolana, Chiapas, an earthquake was being generated.

The tremor was exactly of a magnitude of 5.8. The depth was 104 kilometers.

(Keep reading: Tragic traffic accident in western Mexico leaves 15 dead.)

Because of how strong it was, netizens reported feeling it widely. They even mentioned that they thought the magnitude was larger.

“It felt quite strong in Boca del Río”, “Neta? She felt horrible on the Chiapas coast ”and“ It lasted a long time ”, were some of the comments.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Gunmen burn 11 vehicles on major Mexican highway

A fossil flamingo egg from the Pleistocene found in Mexico, the first in America

Mexico: there are 20,000 minors who are victims of trafficking per year; alert few government actions