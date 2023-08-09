Strong earthquake in Chiapas, Mexico: a magnitude 5.8 tremor was recorded

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The earthquake was registered on Tuesday, July 18.
The earthquake was registered on Tuesday, July 18.
The telluric movement was at dawn on August 9. Here details of the seismic event.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
This Wednesday, August 9, a strong earthquake woke up Chiapas, Mexico. The tremor had a magnitude above 5 points, almost reaching 6.
Internet users reported that the movement felt very strong. At the moment, the authorities do not confirm injured people. We tell you.
The National Seismological Service of Mexico recorded around 03:00 in the morning that 3 kilometers west of Tolana, Chiapas, an earthquake was being generated.
The tremor was exactly of a magnitude of 5.8. The depth was 104 kilometers.
(Keep reading: Tragic traffic accident in western Mexico leaves 15 dead.)
Because of how strong it was, netizens reported feeling it widely. They even mentioned that they thought the magnitude was larger.
“It felt quite strong in Boca del Río”, “Neta? She felt horrible on the Chiapas coast ”and“ It lasted a long time ”, were some of the comments.
GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
More news
Gunmen burn 11 vehicles on major Mexican highway
A fossil flamingo egg from the Pleistocene found in Mexico, the first in America
Mexico: there are 20,000 minors who are victims of trafficking per year; alert few government actions
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Strong #earthquake #Chiapas #Mexico #magnitude #tremor #recorded
Leave a Reply