Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Strong earthquake in Chiapas, Mexico: a magnitude 5.8 tremor was recorded

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2023
in World
Strong earthquake in Chiapas, Mexico: a magnitude 5.8 tremor was recorded

The earthquake was registered on Tuesday, July 18.

The earthquake was registered on Tuesday, July 18.

The telluric movement was at dawn on August 9. Here details of the seismic event.

This Wednesday, August 9, a strong earthquake woke up Chiapas, Mexico. The tremor had a magnitude above 5 points, almost reaching 6.

Internet users reported that the movement felt very strong. At the moment, the authorities do not confirm injured people. We tell you.

The National Seismological Service of Mexico recorded around 03:00 in the morning that 3 kilometers west of Tolana, Chiapas, an earthquake was being generated.

The tremor was exactly of a magnitude of 5.8. The depth was 104 kilometers.

Because of how strong it was, netizens reported feeling it widely. They even mentioned that they thought the magnitude was larger.

“It felt quite strong in Boca del Río”, “Neta? She felt horrible on the Chiapas coast ”and“ It lasted a long time ”, were some of the comments.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

