Building hit by drones in Moscow on Aug. | Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Russian Armed Forces shot down, in the early hours of this Wednesday (9), two Ukrainian combat drones in the Moscow metropolitan area. The information was disclosed by the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobianin.

In his profile on the Telegram messaging platform, Sobianin said that “two combat drones tried to reach the city” and that “both were shot down by air defense systems, one in the Domodedovo region and the other in the vicinity of the Minskoye highway”, without leaving injured.

On August 1st, a building in the Moscow shopping center was hit by a drone. The impact affected the 21st floor of one of the skyscrapers that make up the modern financial circuit of the Russian capital, also the target of similar attacks on July 29. The Russian Ministry of Defense blames Ukraine for the attacks. (With information from the EFE Agency)