It seems like yesterday, but Volkswagen Group Italia has just celebrated a historic milestone: 70 years of presence on the Italian market. Founded in 1954 as AUTO-GERMA, the company has organized an evening dedicated to over 900 employees who participated in the event by planting 70 olive trees – one for each year of activity – within the company perimeter.

All brands

Since entering Italy in the 1950s with the Volkswagen brand, the company has progressively expanded its portfolio, welcoming the Audi, SEAT, Škoda and CUPRA brands. Thanks to the wide range of offerings and attention to customers, Volkswagen Group Italia has increased its market share, standing steadily above 15%.

People always at the center of everything

The company has always stood out for a solid human resources policy, focused on the development and well-being of its employees. Clear career plans, welfare programs and a focus on work-life balance are offered. Employees are encouraged to be proactive, to propose innovative ideas and to play an active role in the company.

The strategy

“The seventieth anniversary represents a source of great pride for all of us” declared Marcus Osegowitsch, CEO of Volkswagen Group Italia. “It is an opportunity to reflect on our past successes and look with enthusiasm and determination to the future, with the aim of continuing to offer mobility solutions that not only meet customer needs, but also contribute to a more sustainable future for all . We thank our customers, dealers, service partners and in particular all our collaborators, past and present, for their commitment and dedication, without whom we would not have been able to achieve this prestigious goal.”

Sustainability

Volkswagen Group Italia has intensified its commitment to sustainable mobility, launching numerous 100% electric models. The company is also reducing the environmental footprint of its operations, through projects such as the green renovation of its headquarters and the installation of 135 electric vehicle charging points. The 70 new olive trees planted are added to the “Oxygen Area” – a 635 m2 green space that absorbs 7,054 kg of CO2 and 22 kg of pollutants per year. Vb