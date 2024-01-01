Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte They are going through their best moment after the arrival of their baby and the Brazilian's new pregnancy. In general terms, the 'Predator' had a successful 2023, both in the family sphere, as well as in love and sports at the club level; and in 2024 he hopes to continue along the same path. The forward is celebrating another year of life this January 1 and together with Ana Paula Consorte they decided to share part of his day.

How did Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte spend the New Year?

As could be seen in an image shared by the Brazilian model, Paolo Guerrero received this 2024 with her family, but Mrs. Peta cannot be seen in the images. “Happy 2024, happy birthday, my love. We love you so much”, it reads in the description. In the visual material you can see how the Peruvian striker carries her youngest son, while Ana Paula hugs her daughter.

Why didn't Paolo Guerrero spend Christmas with Ana Paula?

As is known, the forward plays in the Ecuadorian league, so he has had to settle in that nation. Meanwhile, Ana Paula had to return to her country to celebrate with her daughter and her family. “How I miss you”wrote the Peruvian soccer player.