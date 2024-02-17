In the last few hours, news of the drama that hit Rajae and his entire crew has been circulating. The correspondent of Strip the News and his colleagues were in fact insulted and attacked during the recording of a service in Novi Ligure. Let's find out together what happened in detail and what was the cause of the drama.

The correspondent of Strip the News Rajae and his entire crew were attacked in Novi Ligure. The attacker would be a 'smart ticket cheat' already discovered a few years ago. According to what was revealed by the well-known satirical news program, it seems that Rajae received a punch in the face as well as the cameran who was then smashed to the ground.

After the terrible ordeal, Rajae and his colleagues were brought in hospital and the doctors gave them a ten-day prognosis. Equipment to record the service was also damaged. It is not the first time that the correspondents of the well-known satirical news program have suffered threats and insults during the recordings of their services.

Who is Rajae, the correspondent of Strip the News attacked during the recording of a service in Novi Ligure

Rajae Bezzaz has been one of the regular faces of for years Strip the News. Her first appearance on the small screen dates back to 2011, when she is one of the protagonists of Big Brother. Since 2015, Rajae has been a correspondent for Strip the News where he contributes, together with his colleagues, to unmasking scammers and scams to the detriment of citizens.

Perhaps not everyone knows that Rajae Bazzez also wrote a book published in 2021; the title is 'The happy Arab: the revealed life of an unorthodox Muslim'. The correspondent of Strip the News he also worked on the cinema. In short, a career full of successes and awards for Rajae who in 2023 received the Golden Antenna Award for TV.