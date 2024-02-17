Holy books? Of course there are. They are The Iliad and The Odyssey, by Homer; the Commedia, by Dante; Don Quixote, by Cervantes; Shakespeare's tragedies and comedies; Faust, by Goethe; David Copperfield, by Dickens; The Human Comedy, by Balzac; The Brothers Karamazov, by Dostoevsky; War and Peace, by Tolstoy; Les Misérables, by Victor Hugo; Madame Bovary, by Flaubert; The Magic Mountain, by Thomas Mann; The Grapes of Wrath, by Steinbeck; Pedro Páramo, by Rulfo: El Aleph, by Borges; One Hundred Years of Solitude, by Gabriel García Márquez.

These, and others similar to those, are in my opinion the true sacred books The others, those of religions, have little in the way of books, and nothing sacred, since they have been the cause of wars, massacres and torture; of divisions and hatred. They have sown intolerance, fanaticism and violence throughout the centuries, and have placed anguish, fears and false promises in the lives of men. I have only found light in the doctrines of love of Jesus Christ, although some of his acts disconcert me, such as the whipping of the merchants, his curse against the barren fig tree or the detachment that he repeatedly showed in front of the parents of him.

According to the Christian creed Jesus is at the same time God and man, but to me Saint Francis seems more human, and I would even say that he is more Christian than Christ if he were not afraid of incurring heresy, and above all failing the dear memory of my grandmother, Mama Lata, who saw in me a future luminary of the Church because at the age of 5 she could recite the entire Ripalda catechism.

Now, why all this un-Catholic digression? It serves as a preface or introit to comment on the fact that the bishops of Guerrero have had to enter into dialogue with the representatives of various criminal groups in order to achieve pacification of the regions where these cartels operate. Biblical teachings reprove those who walk “in a council of evil people,” but it is not possible to reproach the action of the prelates, since it is the result of desperation in the face of the lax attitude of those who should protect these communities. The truth is that Guerrero is a failed state in which it is not known who governs, not just the father or the daughter, but organized crime or the disorganized government.

He is responsible for that chaos AMLO for having caused conditions that suddenly brought to power an improvised lady, without any capacity to exercise it, and who with her inability and neglect has made Guerrero, and Acapulco especially, a dirty loot for criminals. Hence the forced intervention of the bishops, who in their dealings with criminals seek to protect their respective people. A cynical but realistic saying – that's almost all sayings – says: “Let a miracle be done and the devil do it.” In this case, let the miracle happen and let the priests do it, while the governor hides and the president with a small letter, who seems to be wearing an eye mask, insists on saying in his expensive – and lying – morning propaganda that we Mexicans live in the best of all possible worlds. .

I will dispel the severity of the previous lucubration, which to many will seem imprudent, with a small story of innocuous and light humor. The pretty Rosibel was going to get married. She asked her grandmother, “What clothes do you think I should wear to my honeymoon?” Without hesitation she answered the old woman: “He is wearing a scarf.” “Like a scarf, grandma? -laughed the future bride-. We are going to Cancun. In any case I will wear a negligee.” “No,” the lady insisted. You wear a scarf. I also wore a negligee on my honeymoon, and your grandfather brought it for me as a scarf all the time.” END.

