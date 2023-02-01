Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Strikes | Strikes in the trade sector would also affect the operation of hospitals and daycare centers, for example

February 1, 2023
The trade union Pam has issued a total of three strike warnings to the trade sector, the latest of which came on Tuesday.

On the market Strikes in the industry, if implemented, would have an impact on the operations of hospitals, enhanced service housing units, daycare centers, prisons and the food service of the Defense Forces, says the CEO of Päivittäistavarakauppa ry Kari Luoto. According to him, the strike warnings also apply to Foodservice wholesalers, which supply raw materials to restaurants and professional kitchens.

“Deliveries depend on statutory food services, which would be hindered if the strikes took place,” Luoto tells STT.

“For example, a deterioration in the quality of nutrition may have quick consequences for the residents of a nursing home, and the residents may not be able to handle grocery shopping independently,” he adds.

The trade union Pam has issued a total of three strike warnings to the trade sector, the latest of which came yesterday.

According to Luoto, all possible strikes announced by Pam would affect the operation of Foodservice wholesalers in such a way that the effects would only get stronger each time.

Päivättäitavarakauppa ry by The foodservice sector is a socially relevant industry. Every day, every second Finn uses its services when eating or going for coffee in, for example, restaurants and workplace and school canteens.

