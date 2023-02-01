L’European Union would deliver to Microsoft a document with formal objections compared toacquisition of Activision Blizzardaccording to a report published by MLex, a news agency that mainly covers antitrust issues.

A few days ago Microsoft accused Sony of lying to the EU antitrust about Call of Duty, therefore the document in question and the objections contained therein are particularly interesting, also to understand if the Japanese house has somehow managed to bring grist to its mill.

According to MLex, Microsoft declined to officially confirm receipt of said list, but said it intended to find a solution to the problem: “We are listening carefully to the concerns of the commission and we are confident that we can resolve them.”

In the meantime, the CMA also seems to be about to produce its own document to this effect, and according to the latest rumors it could arrive on Microsoft’s desk in the next few days.

In short, we are at the final stages of the dispute: if the Redmond company were to be able to convince the European and English commissions, at that point the FTC should also take the situation into consideration and possibly soften its positions.