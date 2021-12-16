Maneuver, Landini: “The distance between the political palace and the country increases”

“I think the distance between the palace of politics and the country is increasing” and “we are giving a voice to those who instead want the social justice and so that the world of work becomes central again ”. The leader of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, which he has already achieved Piazza del Popolo in Rome for it strike proclaimed together with the Uil against the maneuver.

“They called us next Monday on pensions, on starting the Fornero reform we have been asking for a long time – he said – today is the start of a mobilization, not everything ends with the budget law. We are at the beginning, to change everything that has been done wrong in recent years ”.

Strike, Bombers: “Full squares, here the real country”

“Today there are five squares full. It is strange to say that we do not represent the real country, those left behind. We ask the government to make different choices. The country needs answers, which so far are not enough”. Thus the general secretary of the Uil, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, from the demonstration in Piazza del Popolo in Rome to the General strike from CGIL And Uil.