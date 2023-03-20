Boom of strep infections in Rome

It was found a increase in strep infections in Rome. The local newspapers of the Lazio Region and Rome speak of a “boom of infections”. The risk you run is to congest hospitals, so doctors ask you not to go to the emergency room of hospitals but parents are very worried.

Rome, parents are worried by the boom in strep infections

The pediatrician of the Child and Adolescent Health Institute of the Bambino Gesù Hospital (OPBG) in Rome wanted to underline how the parents’ concern for fever in children has led to an increasing number of families waiting in the emergency room. The alarming news, explains the pediatrician, is increasing concern, but this is a situation that should be managed at the level of general practitioners, in this case paediatricians, and not at the hospital.

Pediatricians are able to grasp the symptoms and trace them to an infection of type A strep (the only one that needs to be treated with an antibiotic), but in case of uncertainty a swab can be carried out. Even in this case, however, it is better to contact the pediatrician, because the swab must be carried out on the tonsils to obtain the right result and not risk false negatives.

Experts recall that streptococcus is transmissible and mainly affects children and adolescents, but it is not a serious disease.

Sore throat is one of the most frequent symptoms, while pain is a sign of inflammation that can involve the pharynx (pharyngitis) or even the tonsils (tonsillitis). As explained by Roberto Cauda, ​​infectious disease specialist at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, if a child has some symptoms, it is absolutely essential that he be visited by his pediatrician, who will evaluate whether or not to swab.

What is strep throat?

Streptococcus is a bacterium capable of producing toxins and even destroying red blood cells. Streptococcus in circulation in Rome is part of “group A” and it is common to find it on the skin and in the throat. For example, it is transmitted by aerosol from person to person (crowded areas) and spreads rapidly.

Subscribe to the newsletter

