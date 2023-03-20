Italy ranks 40th out of 146 countries, below the European average, in terms of gender equality in politics. After the last national elections, then, the percentage of women in parliament dropped to 31%, marking the first drop in 20 years. It is from these premises that it starts “Equality that generates. The importance of gender equality in business and politics 75 years after women entered parliament”the event organized by the Honorable Elena Bonettiin collaboration with Comin & Partnersto be held Tuesday 21 March at 11.00 in the Chamber of Deputies in the Sala Refettorio.

Despite numerous studies showing that the most inclusive companies in terms of gender equality grow faster than the others, also thanks to a greater capacity for innovation, the presence of women in politics and in top management roles in companies is still lower than that of men . The meeting was born with the aim of facilitating a dialogue on the subject, to highlight through successful cases and direct experiences, how the tools that facilitate gender equality are essential to promote growth, the attraction of talents and the ‘innovation. In fact, according to the estimates released by the Diversity Brand Index 2022, brands that promote inclusiveness record higher profits on average, even by 23%, compared to their competitors.

The round table, which will open with greetings from Marina Elvira CalderoneMinister of Labor and Social Policies, will be introduced by Elena BonettiDeputy, former Minister for Equal Opportunities and the Family, and moderated by Elena DiGiovanni, Vice President and Co-Founder of Comin & Partners. The event will be attended by: Fulvia AstolfiLawyer and Objective Five Co-FounderCiro Cafiero, Lawyer and Founding Partner Cafiero Pezzali e Associati law firmRosalba BenedettoDirector of Communications, Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability of Banca Ifis, Monica LucarelliCouncilor for Security Policies, Productive Activities and Equal Opportunities Municipality of Rome, Valeria Manieri, Co-founder, campaign manager and external relations Le Contemporanee, Paola MascaroChair G20 Empower Italian Presidency e Eleonora Santi, Director of External Affairs Philip Morris Italy.