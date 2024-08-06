Juarez City.- Casa Madero was the recent setting for the program “Juarez Identity Talks,” an initiative organized by cultural promoter and journalist Jaime Moreno.

This programme aims to connect citizens with their history and strengthen the sense of local identity through a series of lectures and talks with prominent figures in various cultural fields.

At the event, the director of the Institute for Culture of the Municipality of Juárez (Ipacult), Myrna Judith Barajas Martínez, shared her experience and career in the cultural field.

Creative Seedbeds Program

During her speech, the municipal official shared her experiences with symphonic bands and her participation in the “Semilleros Creativos” (Creative Seedbeds) program, an initiative of the Ministry of Culture of the federal government aimed at fostering creativity in adolescents and children.

Barajas Martínez highlighted that her career as a cultural manager began with the promotion of these initiatives, underlining her commitment to promoting art and culture in all its forms. She also mentioned her foray into politics in 2017 when she was a candidate for the Social Encounter Party.

Her campaign focused on supporting artistic and community education, although her primary vocation has always been cultural management.

Appointment to the Ipacult

Since his appointment as head of Ipacult in March of this year, Barajas Martínez has made a series of adjustments to the institute, working within the annual budget to optimize existing programs.

One of their approaches is to support local artists by providing travel expenses so they can present their work in other cities, in exchange for performing in Ciudad Juárez.

Barajas Martínez also announced a grand concert within the Creative Seedbeds program, which will feature the participation of Alejandra Frausto, Secretary of Culture of the federal government.

This event seeks to strengthen support for cultural initiatives and continue the work of promoting culture as a unifying and essential element for community development.

The event at Casa Madero emphasized the importance of culture in strengthening local identity and social cohesion.

