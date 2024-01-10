Ice hockey | This sight bodes well: Leo Komarov was on the ice during HIFK's victorious game trip

HIFK, which struggled with scoring, won against Pori.

HIFK beat Ässät away after extra time 1–0 on Wednesday. At the same time, the difference between the team in third place in the SM league and the league leader narrowed to ten points.

Before the match in Pori, a striker signed for this season was unexpectedly seen on the field for HIFK Leo Komarov, who was involved in his team's warm-up. Komarov has been on the sidelines for the entire season due to a leg injury, and he was not in the lineup against his former club Ässiää.

In the preview of the Ässät match published on the club's website, Komarov was estimated to be sidelined for another 1–3 weeks. MTV's broadcast said before the match that Komarov will “probably” be in the lineup on Friday in Jyväskylä, when HIFK meets JYP.

On Saturday, HIFK published a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which Komarov said he was close to playing fitness.

Komarov's after leaving their former home court, Ässät took control of the match in the opening set. The home team was able to create a few dangerous goal chances, but Roope Taponen withstood the pressure with HIFK's goal. Taponen was HIFK's biggest star of the night with his third clean sheet of the season.

From the booth to the rink, the significantly sharper HIFK returned to the second round. After the first break, the guests dominated the match mainly until the end.

Roope Taponen played a strong match with HIFK's goal. Picture from the match against Vaasan Sport played in December.

After crossing the halfway point of the match, HIFK got a great opportunity, when the Ässien returned from the World Youth Championship Lenny Hämeenaho received a 2+2 minute penalty for a high stick. The superiority that worked well in the previous matches did not produce more than a couple of good goal chances.

Trend continued the same in the third period. Both were offered opportunities from special situations, as HIFK played with superiority three times and Ässät once. In total, 14 minutes of superiority were played in the match, but even that was not enough, and the actual game time ended with a score of 0–0.

In overtime, both teams were able to create a few scoring opportunities, and finally Julius Nättinen freed HIFK from torment. In a two-on-one attack, Nättinen shot the solution directly Luke Martin input.