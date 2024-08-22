Tijuana comes from coming back 3-1 Saints Laguna through Efrain Alvarezthe Colombian Raul Zuniga and Jaime Alvarezin an early match of Date 8, while Monterrey He also announced a match from Matchday 16 against Pueblawhich he beat 1-2 thanks to the Argentine German Berterame and into Spanish Sergio Canales.

Here are five predictions for the match:

Since the start of the championship, the Canes Aztecas have played two matches at home, one was their crushing victory over Chivas by 4-2 and later the comeback 3-1 against Saints Lagunahowever, both teams are not having a good time. And although Monterrey will just start a new process, it has a large squad to be able to overcome the locals, although it will surely not be easy.

The new helmsman of the regios comes from directing the River Platewhere he always bet on being a purely offensive team. He himself has said that he wants to create a team that is a protagonist and that the fans like, so we will not see someone who wants to close in or seek to counterattack. Added to this, he has enough weapons to be able to achieve his objective, without forgetting that he will have a full squad as he does not have any injured, since the Spaniard Oliver Torres and Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona They already played the previous duel, also the Chilean Sebastian Vegas He is already at 100 and participated in the training sessions.

Today Martin Demichelis led his training with Rayados in El Barrial. THE ‘MICHO’ ERA HAS ALREADY BEGINNED! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/h65BLrYjGX — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) August 18, 2024

So far this semester, the Colombian has not repeated the same eleven. Nothing new if you remember his time in the Mexican national teamwhere he was well known for his famous rotations to keep all players at the same level. In goal he has given opportunities to both the veteran Jesus Corona like to Tony Rodriguez and in attack too, despite having the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez. It will surely be a different eleven than in previous dates.

The Argentine striker has become the team’s regular ‘9’. The already fired Fernando Ortiz He had him competing with the Mexican-American Brandon Vazquezbut in the end, the South American won the game and under the command of Martin Demichelis It could be the same old story, as the helmsman would trust his compatriot to command the offensive. Last week the striker rejected a million-dollar offer from the MLS and that speaks to the commitment he has to be a difference-maker on the pitch, so he could score a goal or simply help someone else do so.

If there is one thing that has characterized this new border team, it is that it knows how to score, because of the five games played so far, it has only been unable to score in one. Apart from that, it scored Querétaro, Chivas, Saints Laguna and Athletic Saint Louis. And while the center forwards are Raul Zuniga and Charly Gonzalezthe midfielders have appeared to make a difference, so the royal defense will have to be careful with Kevin Castanedathe Argentine White Sunday, Efrain Alvarez and company.