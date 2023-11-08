Streets | Readers voted that this is the most beautiful street in Vantaa – The pictures reveal the romance of the countryside

HS asked readers which section of road in Vantaa they think is the most beautiful. In the absence of clear winners, the competition became particularly interesting.

Helsinki Sanomat has recently used surveys to find out where readers think the most beautiful streets in the capital region can be found.

in Helsinki As expected, Luotsikatu and Huvilakatu, bursting with Art Nouveau gems, took the top spots, and in Espoo the maritime Souka beach road took the win.

But what is the most beautiful road in Finland’s fourth largest city, Vantaa? HS’s survey on the topic received a total of 366 responses.

A survey overwhelming number one received 75 votes. The road received praise from the respondents, especially for its boulevard-like line of maple trees, which ends with pond views.

The voting result could also be influenced by the fact that the trees are currently shining in wonderful autumn colors, as one reader describes:

“The trees framing the roadway bring out the beauty characteristic of the boulevard. In the suburbs, there is a counterweight to apartment buildings. Especially beautiful in autumn, when the maples on the street are in autumn.”

If you haven’t guessed yet, it is the Lammaslammentie located in Pähkinärinte, which, as its name suggests, ends at the small Lammaslamme.

Lammaslamentie is lined with handsome trees.

Although the housing stock on the road was mainly built in the 70s and represents, according to one respondent, “rough street beauty”, many readers find the whole attractive. Being close to nature is also praised in the answers:

“The atmospheric Lammaslammentie, lined with trees and always changing with the rhythm of the seasons, runs through an architecturally uniform and elegant block of flats that fits well with the landscape to a charming pond surrounded by a park.”

“Magnificent maples on both sides of the street and at the end of the street ‘Vantaa’s own Töölönlahti’ or Lammaslampi with its swans.”

In the vote Hagelstamintie in Kartanonkoski came in second with 23 votes.

The road, located in an area built in the early 2000s, garnered a lot of praise for its greenery, spaciousness and colorful houses, which, according to many readers, are like straight out of a fairy tale book.

One respondent was eager to describe the beauty of the street as follows:

“When walking along Hagelstamintie, you can imagine you are in any fairy tale. It’s green in summer, autumn shines in all its colors and if you’re lucky, in the snowy winter all the yards of nearby houses are full of different lights. The parks crossing the road are full of various tree plantings. This is a successful architectural gem!”

Hagelstamintie garnered praise especially for its colorful houses.

Readers also liked the garden-like and spacious general look of Hagelstamintie.

In general, the Kartanonkoski area came up repeatedly in the answers, but Hagelstamintie in particular was praised for its “international level urban planning”, which has successfully combined high-rise and terraced housing:

“A road passing through an urban village, along which there are harmoniously compatible houses, schools and a park. The landscape is spacious enough, even though we are in the middle of a densely built residential area.”

Although You won’t find decorative Art Nouveau apartment buildings or seaside coastal routes in Vantaa, there are also beautiful roadside landscapes. In the survey, several road sections emerged that represent a rural or even historical landscape.

One such is Ainontie, which reached the third place with 19 votes, which meanders through fields and past old mansions.

The road located in Hämeenkylä receives praise from readers, especially for its idyllic rural landscape and well-preserved old buildings:

“A beautifully winding road with old farms, public schools, fields, green meadows and red wooden buildings. A romantic view is enough, especially in summer. This is where the soul rests.”

“It feels like you’ve moved to another time. The old mansions are really well preserved and Tuomela’s old folk school has kept its appearance. Otherwise, concrete brutalism shines through its absence.”

Ainontie has several well-preserved old buildings.

Rustic field views also open up along the long and winding Ainontie.

A similar closeness to nature and the buzz of history can also be found on Kirkkotie, more precisely on the section near the Pyhä Lauri Church. Tie ended up in fourth place with 16 votes.

Readers especially praise the rural landscape that breathes history into the milieu:

“The stretch of road winding past Pitäjä’s old church is picturesque in all seasons with its old houses, church parks and meadows.”

“A really beautiful and idyllic country landscape. The road is lined with red log houses and Pyhän Lauri church.”

The red houses on Kirkkotie garnered praise from readers.

The fifth the place is shared by three candidates, all of whom collected exactly 10 votes.

The first of them is the long Ylästöntie, which runs from Vantaanlaakso through Ylästö and Pakkala all the way almost to the Church of St. Lauri.

Readers especially praised Ylästöntie’s diverse landscapes, which include fields, small house areas and parks.

“A winding road, with open fields at the beginning and end, well-kept detached houses along the road and new, low-rise apartments that blend well with their surroundings. Charming views of Backas manor, Voutila and Kartanonkoski”one reader describes.

The long and winding Ylästöntie is praised for its versatility.

Another road that reached fifth place is Tikkurila’s Tikkuraitti.

Although even barked the pedestrian street has seen its best days and has been waiting for renovation for years, some readers wanted to highlight it precisely because of its iconicity.

Tikkuraitti also receives praise for its location, versatile offer and fine summer plantings. Many readers also like the liveliness of the street and the bustle of people:

“Atmospheric in winter, lively in summer. Few streets in Vantaa have either of these at any time.”

“A combination of new and old. An iconic pedestrian street in the center of Vantaa. It’s a pity that the old buildings will be demolished and not renovated.”

The central pedestrian street of Tikkurila, Tikkuraitti, is in need of renovation, but it still reached fifth place in the voting.

Third the second place goes to the answer option “You can’t find beautiful streets in Vantaa just by being lazy”. Ten respondents shared that opinion.

In addition, several readers pointed out Ring III, because it “takes you away from Vantaa quickly”.

In their answers, those who chose these alternatives criticized, for example, that Tikkurila is built too densely and that Vantaa’s urban planning has not succeeded in creating a beautiful streetscape.

But since HS’s survey revealed more than one street considered beautiful, perhaps beauty really is in the eye of the beholder.