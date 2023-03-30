Reynosa.- Luis Gerardo is proof that “everything is possible” and that “when you want, you can”, since worked as a window cleaner in the streets of Tamaulipasenduring insults and humiliation with a single objective: to qualify as an engineer.

The young man He was a street windshield wiper while he was studying engineering. Now he has finally reaped the fruits of his efforts and is officially a professional who, for the rest of his life, will be able to tell about the hard path he traveled.

This was announced on his Facebook account ‘Luis Gerardo’, where he posted a message that began with the following sentence: “Today I consider myself clear proof of ‘when you want you can’ (…) I am the happy boy who I used to clean windows at a gas station or on a cruise ship”.

the humble engineer He assured that in his work he was often mistreated, but also “lots of advice”. In the latter he focused, he thanked all the people who took the time to offer him good words regardless of the fact that they did not know him.

“Not all of us who work humbly or on the street are drug addicts or poor living, there are also people who like to get ahead and fight for our dreams,” he wrote on Meta’s social network.

The professional’s message concluded by motivating those who have the dream of graduating but have economic or other difficulties.

“Fight for your dreams and goals in life, everything is possible. Because wanting is power (…) I am a window cleaner who has become an engineer.”