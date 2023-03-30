Tennis | Ruusuvuori’s ranking on the world list rose to a new record

Ruusuvuori played in the top eight at the Masters level for the first time.

Finland Emil Ruusuvuoren’s road at the tennis ATP Masters tournament in Miami has ended in the quarterfinals. Rusuvuori lost to Italy For Jannik Sinner batch 3–6, 1–6.

The match, which started late on Tuesday, Finnish time, lasted a good hour. It was suspended in the second set due to rain for a couple of hours. According to the tennis association’s press release, Ruusuvuori and Sinner served up a really fast-paced and hard-hitting match.

“Jannik was clearly better today. Jannik, [Carlos] Alcraz and [Daniil] Medvedev at the moment it feels like he is playing at his own level. You always learn something when you get to see that kind of tennis, but it was on a different level today,” Ruusuvuori said after the match.

Sinner, who is ranked 11th in the world, had already won the duo’s four meetings on the ATP tour in 2021-2022. Ruusuvuori won the players’ first meeting on the ATP Challenger Tour 2020.

Miami with the tournament, Ruusuvuori rises to a new record 37th place in the world rankings. At his best, Ruusuvuori was in 40th place last November, and before the Miami tournament he was in 54th place.

Finland’s all-time singles player, at his best he reached 13th place in the world rankings Jarkko Nieminen played in the quarterfinals of a Masters-level tournament for the fourth time in his career. In 2006, Nieminen reached the quarterfinals of the Masters three times: in Indian Wells, Toronto and Paris, and also in Monte Carlo in 2013.

In doubles, the fifth placed plays in the quarterfinals Harri Heliövaara his British counterpart by Lloyd Glasspool with. Their match against the US pair Nathaniel Lammons/Jackson Withrow against was interrupted twice due to rain on Tuesday and finally postponed.