Carlos spent some time in prison and is determined not to commit a crime again. Óscar separated and ended up also losing his job. Tommy came looking for a better place to bring his daughter and his parents. And one of Nani’s biggest fears is not being able to get off the street this time, the third time, after suffering mistreatment at the hands of one of her ex-partners. Jimmy displays cautious optimism. He just got a room to sleep in.

In Spain, more than 7,000 men and women sleep on the street. Another 21,000 people spend the night in shelters or social centers. They are stories told outdoors, in the cold and rain, under the light of the street lamp or under the shelter of some cardboard in a playground. “Some of them have great stories,” says Tommy. «Others of us have stories that are also worth listening to»

Credits Script, direction and editing



Virginia Carrasco

Production



Oscar Chamorro

Image



Fernanda Carvalho and Virginia Carrasco

sound mixing



Rodrigo Ortiz de Zárate

Interviews



Domenico Chiappe and Virginia Carrasco