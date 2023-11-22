Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 10:41
Carlos spent some time in prison and is determined not to commit a crime again. Óscar separated and ended up also losing his job. Tommy came looking for a better place to bring his daughter and his parents. And one of Nani’s biggest fears is not being able to get off the street this time, the third time, after suffering mistreatment at the hands of one of her ex-partners. Jimmy displays cautious optimism. He just got a room to sleep in.
Related news
In Spain, more than 7,000 men and women sleep on the street. Another 21,000 people spend the night in shelters or social centers. They are stories told outdoors, in the cold and rain, under the light of the street lamp or under the shelter of some cardboard in a playground. “Some of them have great stories,” says Tommy. «Others of us have stories that are also worth listening to»
Credits
-
Script, direction and editing
Virginia Carrasco
-
Production
Oscar Chamorro
-
Image
Fernanda Carvalho and Virginia Carrasco
-
sound mixing
Rodrigo Ortiz de Zárate
-
Interviews
Domenico Chiappe and Virginia Carrasco
#Street #stories