“It’s not war here. We’ve gone further, it’s terrorism.” At the end of the general audience, the Pope explained that he had received, on two separate occasions, a group of families of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, sharing their profound suffering. “This morning – he explained off the cuff – I received two delegations: one of Israelis, who have relatives as hostages in Gaza, and another of Palestinians who have relatives prisoners in Israel. They suffer a lot. I heard how they both suffer” .

“Wars – said the Pontiff in a serious tone – do this: here we have gone further. This is not war. It is terrorism. Please, let us move forward for peace. Pray for peace. May the Lord take action. May May the Lord help us to solve problems and not move forward with passions that in the end kill everyone.”

At the end of the general audience in St. Peter’s Square the Pope then warned: “Let us not forget to persevere in prayer for those who suffer due to wars in many parts of the world, especially for the dear people of Ukraine, Israel and Palestine “.