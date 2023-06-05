













Street Fighter 6: How to Unlock the Classic Outfits | EarthGamer

But this process is not complicated at all and we tell you how to do it. This set of skins, which is also known as Outfit 2, is not available from the start.

In Street Fighter 6 Players need to form a bond with their master to get the Classics Outfits. However, it is also possible to obtain them in the store within the game; each cost 50 Fighter Coins.

In the World Tour Mode of the game it is necessary to obtain 100 Bonding Points to unlock a classic suit of a specific fighter. These points are earned by completing side quests and training with masters.

Even just by talking to them it is possible to get Bonding Points. But keep in mind that in Street Fighter 6 not all characters are available as masters at the start of World Tour Mode.

You need to progress through the story, discover them one by one and forge a relationship individually. This is how all the classic outfits can be unlocked. But as we mentioned before there is another way.

If players want to unlock all Classic Points at once, 900 Fighter Coins are required; each one is worth 50 coins and the full price in real money is $23.99 dollars, just over $421 Mexican pesos.

Resorting to microtransactions is not the best way to obtain the costumes. Especially since according to Capcom these outfits and the exclusive ones for pre-order or deluxe edition could be available later.

The World Tour Mode, or Story Mode of Street Fighter 6, is not very extensive; apparently it only takes eight hours to complete.

It is a viable way to acquire the Classic Outfits by doing the side quests and paying attention to the masters to speed up the relationship with them.

To get 100 Bonding Points fast you have to give these guides unique gifts, fight them and choose carefully how to talk to them. All of that works.

Apart from Street Fighter 6 We have more video game information at EarthGamer.