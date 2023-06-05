Attachment relationships | People can be divided into three groups according to how they act under stress – These thought patterns reveal which group you belong to

We model human relationships and the world based on the kind of model we get as children. “The attachment model adopted in childhood is certainly the best-known predictive factor for a person’s later development.”

Prelationship crisis, the winds of change blowing in the workplace, the loss of a loved one.

When people find themselves in stressful life situations, they can be roughly divided into three categories according to how they react to the events.

One faces the topic of stress and the unpleasant feelings it brings relatively easily and thinks that you can trust other people and get support from them.