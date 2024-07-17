Juarez City.- The General Directorate of Urban Development urged citizens to carry out the procedure for the first time or renewal of their Land Use License and Operating License, in order to ensure compliance with territorial and legal regulations for commercial operations.

Claudia Morales Medina, general director of the agency, said that the initiative promoted by the administration headed by the Municipal President, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, is to improve administrative transparency and optimize citizen service.

“This effort included a restructuring of procedures that has meant a significant reduction in the time taken to process paperwork,” said the municipal official.

The changes implemented reduced the time taken to obtain licenses from three months to an average of three weeks, thanks to improvements in the system for receiving, reviewing and issuing documentation.

Morales Medina also announced the implementation of coordination mechanisms with other entities to streamline procedures that require external opinions, with the aim of ensuring greater efficiency in the processes.

He stressed that these actions are aimed at promoting proper regulation of commercial activities in the city, while providing facilities to comply with these regulations.