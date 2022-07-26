Since stray It went on sale a week ago and has become a trend, thanks to its entertaining gameplay and story that can easily catch any player. And it is obvious that like every delivery that arrives Steam was going to receive some mod, having a recent one that could be disturbing for the most susceptible users.

This was shared by user griff griffin in Youtubeand takes control of the cute orange cat from us to assume the role of none other than C.J.protagonist of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Character that was reduced to a very small size, as well as forced to adopt a cat pose, something quite disturbing according to the comments of the video.

Here you can check it:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U__kviVoLOG

It is worth mentioning, that this is not the only mod for straysince there is one that allows users to use the cat garfield to tour the city cyberpunk, to take the first person perspective. However, the most interesting by far is one that adds the ability to play with a friend in split screen with two cats.

You can download all of them at Nexus Modsto later insert them into your purchased copy at Steam.

Via: Nexusmods