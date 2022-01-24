It’s been a very long time since we had any kind of news related to Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. It seems like the poor reception the game got during its 2021 reveal certainly affected squareenix, but don’t worry, a new (and final) trailer has just arrived that you can enjoy below.

The preview in question focuses more on the game’s story than its gameplay, so if you were hoping to see more of the latter, you’ll be disappointed. However, it seems that the story will be an important element for the game, because despite having several similarities to the games of FromSoftware, stranger of paradise it will have a more traditional narrative.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin will debut on March 15, 2022 for consoles PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Publisher’s note: Having played their demo last year, I was happy with what we were shown. There are still a few details missing, but I think Stranger of Paradise has the potential to be one of the big surprises of 2022.

Via: Youtube