By Barbara Goldberg and Julia Harte

NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced a plan to end gun violence in a crime-ridden city, while vowing to increase the number of police officers. in communities most affected by violence.

Adams, a former police captain, said the plan will deliver on its November election campaign promise by mobilizing more police, stemming the flow of guns into the city and appointing coordinators against gun violence at all agencies in the city.

“We are turning our pain into purpose,” he told a news conference after a string of highly publicized and lethal crimes in the city since he took office on Jan.

Two police officers were shot in Harlem on Friday while responding to a domestic violence call, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition. Two other officers were shot in separate incidents last week in other areas of the city.

As in many US cities, murders and gun violence have increased over the past two years in New York. Experts say the trend partly reflects the social disruption of the pandemic and its effect of reducing the number of police officers on duty.

The city recorded 488 murders last year, up 5.6% from 2020, after a 47% jump the year before, the highest year-over-year percentage increase ever recorded in the country’s most populous city. That spike ended a fairly steady decline in murders since 1990, when the number hit 2,245.

Shootings doubled to 1,532 in 2020 from 2019 and increased 2% in 2021, according to city statistics.

The “Plan to End Gun Violence” will put more police officers on patrol in 30 of the city’s 77 boroughs, where 80 percent of the city’s violence occurs, in three weeks, Adams said.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

