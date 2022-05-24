For the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility it makes sense to look for a solution for a stable crossing of the Strait of Messina. We therefore start from this important willingness of the Draghi Government to continue studying a great work that has been talked about for a long time in Italy, even inappropriately considering that it is not an easy infrastructure to build, especially in relation to its cost.

In the’Infrastructure, mobility and logistics annex to the Economic and Finance Document (Def) 2022 the terms and conditions relating to the next steps to be taken for this work are explained. With some important warning to be careful navigation. In particular we talk about the project of single span bridgewhich the so-called Working Group of the Mission Technical Structure has defined not achievable without first making appropriate technical investigations, legal, economic and environmental. The Ministry also considers it essential to open the debate on the financing of the work, which it cannot and must not be based on a simple toll: in this case an intervention by Europe is presumed to be important, if in Brussels they consider the Strait of Messina to be strategically important for the continental economy.

The Annex reads: “The working group considered that there are reasons to create a stable crossing system of the Strait of Messina, even in the presence of the planned upgrading / redevelopment of maritime connections, although necessary in relation to the time required for the creation of a stable connection. The elements that emerged in the course of the work carried out have led to suggest that the formal evaluation of the utility of the connection system will be defined at the end of a decision-making process that initially envisages the drafting of a technical-economic feasibility project. MIMS has requested RFI to provide, through a public tender procedure and based on the funds provided for this purpose by budget law no. 178/2020 (50 million €) the drafting of the technical-economic feasibility project of alternative solutions for the stable crossing system of the Strait of Messina“.

RFI will therefore have to carry out in-depth analyzes on about twenty points, among which the studies to be carried out on good international practices, transport criticalities, technically plausible design proposals for two types of bridge (single span and multiple span), seismic risk, deck response to turbulent wind (through aerodynamic and aeroelastic studies), construction times and costs, environmental impacts.

Meanwhile, the current crossing system will be upgraded. This will take place, for example, through interventions of hybridization, retrofitting of railway rolling stock, elimination of diesel traction from towing vehicles, redevelopment of railway stations, construction of coastal LNG deposits, electrification of docks, LNG micro-liquefaction plants. and BioGNL. Overall, an investment of approximately 500 million euros has been defined for the realization of these projects, also with PNRR funds.