Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Although the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) has already ruled on the indigenous consultation on the Topolobampo fertilizer plant,the reality is that so far no date has been given for the realization of this, said Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros.

Although the municipality of Ahome is not responsible for the indigenous consultation, it will be available to collaborate so that it is carried out in total civility, although there is no date, declared the mayor.

