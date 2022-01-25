Then we leave you all the highs, lows and the Stove Football:

? ? “I am very happy to join a big team like Cruz Azul, looking forward to training, meeting my teammates so I can do my bit”: Luis Abram #Blue Cross pic.twitter.com/j5hf6Vk42x – Salvador Pérez (@YoSoyChavaPerez) January 23, 2022

“I am very happy to join a big team like Cruz Azul”expressed the Peruvian.

This Monday he presented the medical exams to later sign his one-year contract, and then leave for Peruvian lands and report with his team.

#Blue Cross ? ‘Pol’ Fernández is minutes away from taking off from Buenos Aires for Mexico. The Argentine will come to seal his exit from the Machine and for his belongings.@CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/PeTdm5N6XE – David Espinosa (@David_EG) January 25, 2022

On the other hand, Cordoba Workshops he did launch a proposal for Pol, but those from La Noria are not interested in it.

From Argentina ?? They state that the arrival of Maximiliano Silvera in Newells is likely.

Cerrito wants money, Newells loan and purchase option. pic.twitter.com/NBpt1ekfcg – Fernando Sinsolo (@Sinsolo) January 21, 2022

The @America club follow in the footsteps of Álvaro Jiménez or so they say from there in Mexico City. ? https://t.co/Lwhl667u0R pic.twitter.com/oxZCcAC7oB — →Alvaro Cervera LLNSN← (@_YoderCai_) January 20, 2022

The midfielder of Cadiz It is not so well seen by the azulcrema fans.

Marino Hinestroza (??, 19 years old) is a new player of Club Pachuca, he will arrive in June 2022 as a free player when his contract with América de Cali of Colombia ends; Pachuca negotiates the immediate incorporation of him. pic.twitter.com/YAPpF3fHHn – Transfer Liga MX (@TransferLigaMX) January 25, 2022

He will arrive as a free agent, since there was no agreement to renew his contract with the America of Cali and would sign for four years.

?Iván Morales, one step away from Cruz Azul.

*️⃣Colo Colo verbally accepted the offer of $400,000 for the player’s pass, whose contract ends on 6/30.

*️⃣Some details of the contract with the player remain. pic.twitter.com/Vp1X98UFxm – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 23, 2022

The attacker already said goodbye to the Cacique and upon his arrival at the MX League cried out for TNT Sports: “It’s going to help me in sports, professionally. I’m already seeing”.

Between the media of the Andean country, figures of the negotiation are already given, where it is mentioned that 80 percent of their pass was bought for 400 thousand dollars, while the Chilean squad will keep the remaining 20 percent, thinking about a future negotiation .

Lisandro López arrives in Tijuana after adding 78 games with Boca Juniors from Argentina. pic.twitter.com/PhtQmLgMrS – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 25, 2022

The issue of his hiring was stuck until the xeneizes will announce the signing of the Argentine Darius Benedetto.

NEXT DESTINATION: PORTUGAL? ??✈️?? The Mexican Eugenio Pizzuto could continue his career in Europe with Sporting Braga, he would arrive free after the termination of his contract with Lillehttps://t.co/a2UHy9nifr pic.twitter.com/CzQxvekAYW – BRAND Claro (@MarcaClaro) January 25, 2022

Fight, suffer, and be proud of ourselves. Thanks for all the support Cadistas. Are we going to fight to the end? pic.twitter.com/IH5w9XFHzh – Ivan Alejo (@ivanalejo7) January 19, 2022

The midfielder defends the Royal Cadiz from Spain.

HE WANTS TO STAY! ☑️? In the midst of the negotiations for the renewal, these were the words of Juan Escobar that confirm his love for the club… https://t.co/W28jzveNNV pic.twitter.com/2QtQeQL1ix – Come on Blue (@VamosCAzul) January 23, 2022

“The truth is that I love the institution very much. For me it is a separate issue (the renewal) I only focus on the games and all that, contract things and all that goes with other people. I would like to be here for a long time “commented.

It should be remembered that from Brazil they have been interested in the South American.

?@America club | According to recent reports around the Nido de Coapa, it is said that the signing from Italian football is CARLES PÉREZ, a 23-year-old Spanish right winger. Coming from AS ROMA, he has a history in the inferiors of the @FCBarcelona_es. pic.twitter.com/zS7gS4woni — SOLARISM IS DEAD? (@rafaaguila91) January 24, 2022

At 23 years old, the Spaniard plays as a right-wing winger and manifests himself in the Rome from Italy.

? DO NOT GO! ? Orlando City is interested in Jesús Angulo for this same transfer market… https://t.co/S98vospWni pic.twitter.com/jhVl8XZWkN – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) January 24, 2022

His exit looks complicated, apart from El Canelo has a value of 3.5 million dollars, far from the 8 million dollars that the Flock paid in 2020.

OFFICIAL. Jonathan Suárez is a new player for Club Tijuana. He arrives from Dorados de Sinaloa. ??⚽️?? pic.twitter.com/mTKDwCAHbE – Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) January 23, 2022

Carlos Iron?? Will he become a new Juárez FC player?

The 27-year-old striker arrives from the San José Earthquakes?? after becoming available as a free agent. pic.twitter.com/VQb4qdHVzB – MX Tribune (@TribunaMX_) January 25, 2022

According @DraftFutMXEl Güero would be close to signing with Juarez.