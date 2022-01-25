The Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 has already started, but some clubs are still looking for additions to fight for the title.
Then we leave you all the highs, lows and the Stove Football:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Peruvian central defender arrived in Mexico City on Sunday to finalize the last details before signing a contract as a new Cruz Azul player.
“I am very happy to join a big team like Cruz Azul”expressed the Peruvian.
This Monday he presented the medical exams to later sign his one-year contract, and then leave for Peruvian lands and report with his team.
The Machine He has not received the offer from Boca Juniors that is presumed in Argentina for the midfielder and the permit issued by the cement team to be absent expired on Monday.
On the other hand, Cordoba Workshops he did launch a proposal for Pol, but those from La Noria are not interested in it.
According to the journalist nahuel ferreirathe charrúa left the small hill of his country to join the ranks of Bravos. It is expected that in the next few days he will appear at the border land to be announced.
The 26-year-old Spaniard remains one of America’s possible bets to strengthen himself.
The midfielder of Cadiz It is not so well seen by the azulcrema fans.
Colombian media assure that Pachuca would have finalized the incorporation of the midfielder, considered a jewel in his country.
He will arrive as a free agent, since there was no agreement to renew his contract with the America of Cali and would sign for four years.
The Chilean striker confirmed his signing with Blue Crosscoming from colo colo.
The attacker already said goodbye to the Cacique and upon his arrival at the MX League cried out for TNT Sports: “It’s going to help me in sports, professionally. I’m already seeing”.
Between the media of the Andean country, figures of the negotiation are already given, where it is mentioned that 80 percent of their pass was bought for 400 thousand dollars, while the Chilean squad will keep the remaining 20 percent, thinking about a future negotiation .
After weeks of speculation, Xolos announced the hiring of the Argentine central defender, from Boca Juniors.
The issue of his hiring was stuck until the xeneizes will announce the signing of the Argentine Darius Benedetto.
From Portugal, the middle Record assures that the midfielder is of great interest to the SC Braga, so they would have offered him a year and a half contract. However, he would not do it with the first team and would be sent to the B squad to continue training and depending on his performance, he would be promoted.
Spanish is also another option for Eagleswhich are getting complicated to close reinforcements.
The midfielder defends the Royal Cadiz from Spain.
The Paraguayan defender acknowledged his interest in remaining in Blue Cross and he would be nothing to renew his contract for three more years, as reported TUDN.
“The truth is that I love the institution very much. For me it is a separate issue (the renewal) I only focus on the games and all that, contract things and all that goes with other people. I would like to be here for a long time “commented.
It should be remembered that from Brazil they have been interested in the South American.
The youth squad Barcelona is another of the possible signings of the Eagles.
At 23 years old, the Spaniard plays as a right-wing winger and manifests himself in the Rome from Italy.
The orlando-city of the MLS, directed by the Colombian Oscar Couplewould be after the services of the Chivas midfielder, since he already had him under his tutelage when he was in Mexico with Xolos.
His exit looks complicated, apart from El Canelo has a value of 3.5 million dollars, far from the 8 million dollars that the Flock paid in 2020.
The Mexican-American will play in the First Division by being registered with Tijuanafrom Gold of Sinaloa of the Expansion League.
After not entering into plans of the San Jose Earthquakes of the mlsthe under-17 world champion would return to the MX League.
According @DraftFutMXEl Güero would be close to signing with Juarez.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Stove #Football #Silvera #Hinestroza #Pérez #Angulo #Fierro #rumors #Liga #transfer #market
Leave a Reply