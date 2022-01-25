Britain London Police Chief Holds Press Conference, Expected to Speak at Ceremony at Prime Minister’s Office – Live

The police chief is expected to talk at a news conference about the riots that have ravaged Britain at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official residence during the coronavirus pandemic.

One celebration, which caused a great deal of stir and criticism, was held in May 2020, when the country was subject to very strict interest rates. In England, for example, social meetings for more than two people were prohibited, and in addition to members of one’s own household, only one other person was allowed to meet outdoors.

According to British media, more than a hundred officials had been invited to the party. They were asked to bring “their own spirits”. Johnson has argued in the past that he thought the party was a work event within the permitted range. He says he was at the party for about 25 minutes.

On Monday again revealedthat Johnson has been the hero of a birthday party against the then anti-interest rate rule on June 19, 2020 after two in the afternoon.