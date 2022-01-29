Then we leave you all the highs, lows and the Stove Football:

Robert Dante Siboldi is an option to get to @AtletideSanLuis ?⚪️?. pic.twitter.com/2XXCOPJTyT – Frango Soccer (@FrangoFutbol) January 28, 2022

“There was an approach with Robert, we had an informal talk to get to know each other, but as such we continue to evaluate the options that are on the table. Within the analysis and study that we do to have this way of choosing who will be the head of the squad, it is to have a lot of personality, demand, we seek to spread the intensity that we feel we have lost”launched the manager.

Muma Fernández leaves Venados and accuses Chatón Enríquez of racism https://t.co/HvMTxVZ1uz pic.twitter.com/F7feP2NiUj — Halftime (@halftime) January 28, 2022

Halftime announced that during last Tuesday’s game between the bulls and Tabasco CougarsEl Chatón attacked Muma and were it not for the intervention of his companions, they could have come to blows.

On the other hand, the board denied that the Olympic medalist had attacked his partner.

IT’S OFFICIAL! ? Cruz Azul confirmed the sale of ‘Pol’ Fernández to Boca Juniors. The midfielder was in two stages with La Maquina and retires after winning the ninth with the light blue team. https://t.co/ZbNW4dqJrP pic.twitter.com/EQJEfJWjZq – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) January 28, 2022

About what happened, the midfielder said: “We ended up in a good relationship, the media said that everything was tense, we were able to clarify the issues, I want to clarify that I wanted to return to the country, the family is going through a delicate moment. I was always upfront with the board, I have finished my relationship very well with the club, I wish them the best. My idea was not to leave free but for the club to receive something for my departure. They knew of my desire to return to Argentina, all parties are happy. Boca approached me but always with a lot of respect, I had already spoken with Cruz Azul”.

Well, everything is ready for Lucas Passerini to leave #Blue Cross and sign with Sports Union La Calera of Chile ?? as a free agent ✈️ … one less @record_mexico pic.twitter.com/PGUjPmrLqu – Armando Melgar (@Armand_Mel91) January 28, 2022

? GETAFE AND CHIVAS have just signed the term of the contract for the loan of José Juan Macías? The striker could be registered with Guadalajara for this tournament, it is one of the few options that exist. Soon the complete information in @Aztec Sports pic.twitter.com/ezXhNoLQ8C – VILLA VILLA (@OmarVV9) January 28, 2022

The CSKA Moscow He has already established contacts with JJ’s people, so there would soon be talks to find out more, he said Halftime.

In addition to this, it is known that the MLS is also watching him, since Sporting Kansas City could enter the fight.

In order to go to Russian soil, Azulones They would have to break the loan that expires in June 2022 and Guadalajara would release their youth squad on loan.

?? Harold Preciado new player of @ClubSantos. Final transfer. ✅ pic.twitter.com/vETJ3Rsp5S – Jorge Victor Garcia (@jorgevictor23) January 27, 2022

According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe lagoons have already notified the Sports of Cali that they will make use of the termination clause to sign the coffee attacker.

It would only be necessary for the South American to give his approval of the document to travel to Mexico and finalize the operation, in order to join the Torreón team for the next three years.

IS CANELO STAYING? “It is heard that I am going to leave. I am not going to leave Chivas. I am focused on the club, I want to win important things. I want to go down in the history of the club. It is the greatest team in Mexico and I want to contribute so that it is where it deserves to be.” to be”: Jesus Angulo pic.twitter.com/Njy7XBlLfB – León Iturbide (@Leon_Iturbide) January 28, 2022

“It is heard that I am going to leave. I am not going to leave Chivas. I am focused on the club, I want to win important things. I want to go down in the history of the club. It is the greatest team in Mexico and I want to contribute so that it is where it deserves to be.” be”said the midfielder.

?They report in the United States?? that Tigres and Toronto FC have already reached an agreement for Carlos Salcedo. He will arrive at the MLS team as a franchise player. While Yeferson Soteldo ?? He would be completing the barter and would be signing with Tigres in the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/d05ULIzbWR — FAFHOO? (@Fafhoo) January 28, 2022

Halftime reported that the university students reached an agreement with the Venezuelan to join the squad after the CONMBEOL Qualifiers.

Likewise, El Titán arranged a contract with the Canadians for three years with the option of one more, apart from being a Designated Player.

#Blue Cross ? The latest from Ivan Morales?: The Chilean does NOT come to the Machine. The negotiation FELL due to the conditions that changed since the celestial directive. The player goes to European football. He does not come to Cruz Azul.@CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/BzXVqres24 – David Espinosa (@David_EG) January 29, 2022

It seems that the fate of the attacker of the colo colo it is Europe.

“VICTORY FILLED US WITH CONFIDENCE”: VEGA? After beating Jamaica 2-1, Alexis Vega declared that this victory has increased the confidence of the Tricolor team and they hope to add the other 6 points remaining from the first FIFA Date of 2022. pic.twitter.com/ADclJMpzSK – Banking MX ⚽ (@LaBanca_MX_) January 28, 2022

“The search for Alexis Vega’s home in Monterrey is reactivated, today he is once again a candidate to play in Rayados due to Duván Vergara’s loss due to injury”wrote the journalist Axel Solis.

Although Gru has a contract with Chivas Until the summer of 2022, if La Pandilla puts a juicy offer on the table, Guadalajara could analyze well to sell it and prevent it from leaving for free.

However, being under 24 years old, Guti could enjoy minutes in the First Division, as he finds convenient. Marcelo Michel Leano.

Nicolás Larcamón has won 18 of 44 games for Puebla. pic.twitter.com/Q54OxNZMxw – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 29, 2022

On that possibility, the South American commented: “One is aware that when a team works well there are rumors of player transfers, rumors that the coach can play in other teams, what I focus on is making an excellent tournament with Puebla”.

DAMM DOESN’T COME TO CHIVAS! The player Jurgen Damm, who plays for Atlanta United in the MLS, will not come to La Perla Tapatia due to his high salary. The Mexican was on Chivas’s radar??⚽️. pic.twitter.com/S4ET2IOAGG – Hard to Score #EnCasa (@DurodeMarcarGDL) December 30, 2021

In US territory they place him in Aztec football, being a possibility for Monterey.

The sprinter has a salary that ranges from 1.5 million dollars a year according to the portal SalarySport.

Despite the fact that in August of last year he declared that he would never play with La Pandilla, everything can change depending on the economic offer.