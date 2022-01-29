The Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 has already started, but some clubs are still looking for additions to fight for the title, with the deadline being February 1.
Then we leave you all the highs, lows and the Stove Football:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Inigo Regueirosports director of Atlético San Luis, accepted that he had already had a formal talk with the Uruguayan coach to see if he will be the next helmsman of the club.
“There was an approach with Robert, we had an informal talk to get to know each other, but as such we continue to evaluate the options that are on the table. Within the analysis and study that we do to have this way of choosing who will be the head of the squad, it is to have a lot of personality, demand, we seek to spread the intensity that we feel we have lost”launched the manager.
The Honduran who arrived this semester to play with Merida deer on the Expansion Leagueterminated his contract, assuring that he was the victim of racist insults by his partner Jorge ‘Chaton’ Enriquez.
Halftime announced that during last Tuesday’s game between the bulls and Tabasco CougarsEl Chatón attacked Muma and were it not for the intervention of his companions, they could have come to blows.
On the other hand, the board denied that the Olympic medalist had attacked his partner.
Pol goes to Boca Juniors after the controversy that was generated around the ways in which his departure from Cruz Azul took place, leaving in definitive purchase.
About what happened, the midfielder said: “We ended up in a good relationship, the media said that everything was tense, we were able to clarify the issues, I want to clarify that I wanted to return to the country, the family is going through a delicate moment. I was always upfront with the board, I have finished my relationship very well with the club, I wish them the best. My idea was not to leave free but for the club to receive something for my departure. They knew of my desire to return to Argentina, all parties are happy. Boca approached me but always with a lot of respect, I had already spoken with Cruz Azul”.
In the same way, the Argentine also says goodbye to The Celestial Machinesince both parties reached an agreement to release the forward’s letter, who reaches La Calera Union From Chile.
By not entering into plans of the Getafe from Spain and not from Chivas, the striker could have an alternative to continue his career in Russia, a country that sought him out a few months ago to take him to Europe.
The CSKA Moscow He has already established contacts with JJ’s people, so there would soon be talks to find out more, he said Halftime.
In addition to this, it is known that the MLS is also watching him, since Sporting Kansas City could enter the fight.
In order to go to Russian soil, Azulones They would have to break the loan that expires in June 2022 and Guadalajara would release their youth squad on loan.
With the departure of the Colombian Juan OteroSantos Laguna quickly found his replacement.
According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe lagoons have already notified the Sports of Cali that they will make use of the termination clause to sign the coffee attacker.
It would only be necessary for the South American to give his approval of the document to travel to Mexico and finalize the operation, in order to join the Torreón team for the next three years.
After speculating that El Canelo could leave the Guadalajara for the interest of orlando-city of the mlsthe player has already come out to clarify all the rumours.
“It is heard that I am going to leave. I am not going to leave Chivas. I am focused on the club, I want to win important things. I want to go down in the history of the club. It is the greatest team in Mexico and I want to contribute so that it is where it deserves to be.” be”said the midfielder.
Finally the subject of the two footballers came to an end. Tigres unlocked the exchange with the Toronto F.C. of the mls and it is only a matter of signing the contract by both parties.
Halftime reported that the university students reached an agreement with the Venezuelan to join the squad after the CONMBEOL Qualifiers.
Likewise, El Titán arranged a contract with the Canadians for three years with the option of one more, apart from being a Designated Player.
Even when it was already taken for granted that the Chilean would be a reinforcement of Blue Crossin the end everything fell apart due to the conditions that changed since the cement directive, as he mentioned David Spinoza from Fox Sports.
It seems that the fate of the attacker of the colo colo it is Europe.
The Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2021 is still being sought by Rayados, but now that they have suffered the loss of the Colombian Duvan Vergara.
“The search for Alexis Vega’s home in Monterrey is reactivated, today he is once again a candidate to play in Rayados due to Duván Vergara’s loss due to injury”wrote the journalist Axel Solis.
Although Gru has a contract with Chivas Until the summer of 2022, if La Pandilla puts a juicy offer on the table, Guadalajara could analyze well to sell it and prevent it from leaving for free.
The attacker said goodbye to Blue Crossbeing written in the Tapatiosubsidiary of the rojiblanco club in the Expansion League.
However, being under 24 years old, Guti could enjoy minutes in the First Division, as he finds convenient. Marcelo Michel Leano.
Thanks to his good work in Puebla, the Argentine coach has dreamed of reaching different squads in the MX Leagueincluding the Sacred Flock.
On that possibility, the South American commented: “One is aware that when a team works well there are rumors of player transfers, rumors that the coach can play in other teams, what I focus on is making an excellent tournament with Puebla”.
According to the portal The Athletic Soccerthe winger would not enter the plans of the Atlanta United of the mlsbecause he is not happy with his performance due to his low game and injuries.
In US territory they place him in Aztec football, being a possibility for Monterey.
The sprinter has a salary that ranges from 1.5 million dollars a year according to the portal SalarySport.
Despite the fact that in August of last year he declared that he would never play with La Pandilla, everything can change depending on the economic offer.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Stove #Football #Siboldi #Preciado #Morales #Passerini #Damm #rumors #Liga #transfer #market
Leave a Reply