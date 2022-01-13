The 2022 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX has already started, but some clubs are still looking for additions to fight for the title.
Then we leave you all the ups, downs and the Stove Soccer:
The Argentine’s stage in America came to an end and now he will defend the cause of the champion Atlas.
Whoever was captain of the azulcremas, has already said goodbye to his friends in Coapa to be able to start his new adventure in Perla Tapatia.
According to Record Diary, the Eagles They are already in negotiations with the Spanish defender who plays for him Cologne from Germany, to fill the gap left Ema.
However, if they do not reach an agreement with the European, those from Coapa have two other options: Javi sanchez of Real Valladolid Y Adrián de la Fuente of Villarreal B.
This Wednesday the Uruguayan made his signing with him official Athletic Mineiro from Brazil, finishing his time in Europe.
America, at the request of the Argentine coach Santiago SolariHe had sought to sign the central defender, but he preferred to venture into Brazilian football for the first time.
According to various rumors, the Mexican-American from Necaxa is close to being announced as the third reinforcement of the Eagles, between Thursday and Friday, reaching a final purchase for three million dollars, even though the Argentine coach Pablo Guede he did not want to part with their services.
The novel between the Argentine and Cruz Azul does not end. According to the newspaper Ole, the sky blue box would have agreed to pay 80 percent of the striker’s chip at a cost of 3.2 million dollars, even though in six months he will become a free player.
In addition to this, the source mentions that the Boca Juniors attacker only has to settle with La Maquina, because between the clubs everything was closed.
The Titan has been linked to the Porto, Palmeiras, Wolverhampton Wanderers and now with him Toronto fc of the MLS, even the latter has already started talks to be able to sign him.
Sources close to Halftime They confirmed that there was a first poll by the Canadians to convince the Tigres defender, offering a three-year contract with an option to a quarter depending on the results.
America increased the offer for the Argentine forward after being rejected by Colo Colo when he put two million dollars on the table.
However, the network breaker has just renewed his contract with the Chilean team, so only a good offer would make him reach the Nest.
Even when it was mentioned that the forward could reach football The Savior with the Alliance FC, that will no longer happen.
El Cepillo decided to retire from football, which he made known through an emotional video on social networks.
“Soccer depends on a ball and so I clung on as if it depended on my existence. The ball is joy. Since we met, it gave me a dream”, explained the Olympic champion in London 2012, whose last club was Chivas.
It was known that the Uruguayan would no longer continue in the MX League after saying goodbye to Blue Cross, but finally made his signing with his new squad official.
The Cabecita was confirmed as an element of the Al-Nasr from Saudi Arabia, after five years in Aztec football. According to Halftime, its sale will leave seven million dollars to La Maquina Celeste.
Guadalajara would be analyzing the incorporation of the right back of the Los Angeles Galaxy, this was pointed out by the newspaper The reporter.
The national team is the herd’s first option to reinforce said area of the field, so that it generates competition for Jesus Sanchez. The portal Transfermarkt contemplates the defender with five million dollars.
The midfielder of America had been linked to Puebla, however, his destiny would be Necaxa to cover the outlet of Zendejas.
According John sutcliffe from ESPN, the youth squad from Queretaro will get a loan from the hydrocalides, as part of the negotiation.
After leaving Striped in 2020, El Turco could return to the benches, this time in Brazil, with Athletic Mineiro.
According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the Argentine is about to sign with El Galo de la A series and they are in talks to close the last aspects of the contract.
According to ESPN, another option of the Eagles not to close the signing of Meré, would be the Colombian defender of LAFC, who has stood out notably in the MLS.
The forward of the Sporting kansas city of the MLS Rayados was interested, so he made it known Aztec TV, especially since he was on vacation in Nuevo León.
However, that possibility has dissipated because the Tamaulipas will undergo a knee operation, with a recovery time of six to nine months, even losing the opportunity to fight for a place for him. Qatar World Cup 2022.
When looking for a forward yet, Multimedia ensures that the sacrificed for Monterrey It would be the Colombian, to open a place abroad.
Supposedly the full-back was on the radar of an Italian club without making his pass, however, he is still interested in the Old Continent, especially in Spain, starting negotiations, without yet revealing the name of the team.
