Then we leave you all the ups, downs and the Stove Soccer:

Thank you Ema Aguilera for your delivery by having carried these colors. ??

Ema Aguilera

Whoever was captain of the azulcremas, has already said goodbye to his friends in Coapa to be able to start his new adventure in Perla Tapatia.

AMERICA IS LOOKING FOR TWO MORE REINFORCEMENTS The Azulcrema directive does not rest and among its objectives is the Spanish Jorge Meré who is currently a member of the Cologne Germany.

However, if they do not reach an agreement with the European, those from Coapa have two other options: Javi sanchez of Real Valladolid Y Adrián de la Fuente of Villarreal B.

Diego Godín

America, at the request of the Argentine coach Santiago SolariHe had sought to sign the central defender, but he preferred to venture into Brazilian football for the first time.

Cruz Azul and Boca Juniors for Cristian Pavón

In addition to this, the source mentions that the Boca Juniors attacker only has to settle with La Maquina, because between the clubs everything was closed.

TIGRES AND TORONTO FC HAVE NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALCEDO? Carlos Salcedo has a contract with Tigres until December 2022, but it is known that he will not renew, and it is believed that the felines have already started talks with Toronto FC

Sources close to Halftime They confirmed that there was a first poll by the Canadians to convince the Tigres defender, offering a three-year contract with an option to a quarter depending on the results.

Pablo Solari

However, the network breaker has just renewed his contract with the Chilean team, so only a good offer would make him reach the Nest.

Oribe Peralta announced his retirement from professional soccer.

⭐ A Gold Cup

⭐ 3 CONCACAF Champions Leagues

⭐ Gold Medal in London 2012. His career was ______. pic.twitter.com/53lNZ7VA2u – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) January 12, 2022

El Cepillo decided to retire from football, which he made known through an emotional video on social networks.

“Soccer depends on a ball and so I clung on as if it depended on my existence. The ball is joy. Since we met, it gave me a dream”, explained the Olympic champion in London 2012, whose last club was Chivas.

Jonathan Rodríguez

The Cabecita was confirmed as an element of the Al-Nasr from Saudi Arabia, after five years in Aztec football. According to Halftime, its sale will leave seven million dollars to La Maquina Celeste.

CHIVAS WANTS TO FILE JULIÁN ARAUJO According to the Tranfermarkt portal, Julián Araujo is valued at 4.5 million euros, but the Galaxy, with whom he has a contract until 2025, could ask for 5 million for him.

The national team is the herd’s first option to reinforce said area of ​​the field, so that it generates competition for Jesus Sanchez. The portal Transfermarkt contemplates the defender with five million dollars.

Fernando Madrigal, a new Necaxa footballer, in an operation independent of Alejandro Zendejas.

According John sutcliffe from ESPN, the youth squad from Queretaro will get a loan from the hydrocalides, as part of the negotiation.

Antonio Ricardo Mohamed Matijevich, better known as the "Turco", is close to becoming Atlético Mineiro's new coach.

* ️⃣There are conversations to try to polish the last details. pic.twitter.com/dP0GmknO2D – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 12, 2022

According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the Argentine is about to sign with El Galo de la A series and they are in talks to close the last aspects of the contract.

option B to reinforce the central defense is David Jesús Murillo who plays in the MLS

ALAN PULIDO, DOWN FROM 9 TO 12 MONTHS BY KNEE OPERATION The season is over for the Mexican attacker, who will undergo surgery on his left knee on January 17, after an injury he suffered with the Mexican National Team

However, that possibility has dissipated because the Tamaulipas will undergo a knee operation, with a recovery time of six to nine months, even losing the opportunity to fight for a place for him. Qatar World Cup 2022.

Rayados would sacrifice Stefan Medina to reinforce the attack

Supposedly the full-back was on the radar of an Italian club without making his pass, however, he is still interested in the Old Continent, especially in Spain, starting negotiations, without yet revealing the name of the team.