Through the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump released in Japan, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has announced a new title based on the animated series of MY HERO ACADEMIA. It is a free-to-play belonging to the genre of Battle Royale, called MY HERO ACADEMIA: Ultra Rumble.

Development is ongoing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam), but we still don’t know when the title will see the light.

MY HERO ACADEMIA: Ultra Rumble will allow 24 players to compete in online multiplayer, a beta test will be inaugurated shortly, with registrations to be collected through the official site of the game. There is currently no confirmation that it concerns the West, but we will keep you updated.

Below we can admire the very first images of the game taken from the magazine, which confirm the first, inevitable characters present in the roster.

