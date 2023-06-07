Who is James Key, the new technical director (from September) of the Alfa Romeo Sauber team? A graduate in mechanical engineering from the University of Nottingham, at 51 Key cannot be considered a representative of the old guard among technicians involved in F1, but he has acquired solid experience that began in Formula 1 with Jordan in 1988 where he entered as data collection manager, one of the most common duties in the curricula of technicians who subsequently took on important roles. He was subsequently promoted to Takuma Sato’s race engineer, later becoming the youngest technical director engaged in F1 in 2005 at just 33 years old. The team in the meantime had changed several owners becoming Midland, then later rebranding themselves as Spyker and finally Force India.