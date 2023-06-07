Ferrari strengthens the communication department of the Gestione Sportiva. Roberto Boccafogli, from Bologna who moved to Milan, after ending his experience with Pirelli where he was head of communications in F1 for almost ten years, arrives in Maranello to start a new professional adventure at a time when the Scuderia has to get out of one of his dark moments. Roberto is operational from today in the role of Communications Advisor and will support both the Scuderia Ferrari Management in all aspects of relations with the Media and the SF External Relations and Communications Strategy body.

Raised at the court of Carlo Cavicchi in the editorial staff of Autosprint, Boccafogli has gained a lot of experience in the publishing field having been a professional journalist for 38 years: in addition to becoming director of the head of Conti Editore, he was deputy director of Quattroruote, moving easily into the television field as well from Tele+ to Rai: obviously in between there were also a series of entries and exits from Pirelli.

Great connoisseur of the world of Formula 1, for the first time he finds himself part of a team, or rather the… team.