Storms The eastern United States is hit by a severe winter storm, with more than 200,000 people affected by power outages

Virginia, Georgia and South and North Carolina have been declared in distress due to the storm.

Fierce the winter storm is coming and has already partially arrived in the eastern United States, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) warned on Sunday. Thousands of flights had already been canceled on Sunday, and there were major power outages in some states in the southeast.

According to AFP up to 235,000 people are affected by the power outages caused by the storm. The number is forecast to rise even higher as the storm sweeps across the eastern parts of the country.

According to NWS, the storm is accompanied by heavy snowfall, icy rain and strong winds. Snowfall has been experienced in Pensacola, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia, among others.

According to the NWS the storm will arrive in the majority of the eastern states of the country in the Midwest over the next two days. There is use for plowing equipment, as the storm brings with it up to 30 cents of snow in some places.

Local floods were predicted in the New York and Connecticut area that could break roads and damage buildings.