Months ago, Chyno Miranda He shared a statement through his social networks in which he announced that he needed to temporarily get away from the Internet to recover from his illness. As a result of this pronouncement, rumors have emerged in recent days of a possible relapse of the urban genre singer, as it was speculated that he was being held in a clinic in Venezuela. However, this news was denied.

These rumors came to light in the entertainment program Gossip No Like, but were quickly dismissed by a source of Red Hot close to the artist, who assured that he is not hospitalized and gave details of his state of health.

Chyno Miranda is not hospitalized

He was the Venezuelan presenter Rodner Figueroa who was in charge of making known what the spokesman said. “After the rumors were removed that Chyno Miranda had suffered a relapse in his illness and made sure that he was serious, a source close to him denied us that he is being held in a hospital, although he is receiving medical treatment,” he said. TV host.

Along these lines, despite the fact that the singer is not admitted to a medical facility or is in serious health, he is being treated to deal with the ravages caused by peripheral neuropathy.

To date, no member of his team has spoken publicly to confirm or deny said information.

Chyno Miranda and Natasha Araos divorce after 6 years of romance

Singer-songwriter Chyno Miranda and influencer Natasha Araos decided to officially end their marriage. After more than a year of ending their sentimental relationship, the duo decided to divorce. However, they agreed that they would maintain a friendly relationship for their little son.

the journalist Mandy Fridmann He was the one who spread the news after having access to the Miami Dade court documents.