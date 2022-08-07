Storms | In Eastern Finland, about a thousand households are still without electricity – the vast majority of the faults in the electricity networks caused by yesterday’s noise may have been fixed during Sunday

Last night, around 11,000 households had electricity in all of Finland.

in North Karelia just under 700 customers and a good 300 customers in Pohjois-Savo still have electricity after yesterday’s noise.

Disruption manager of PKS Sähkönsiirro, which takes care of electricity transmission in the region of North Karelia and North-Eastern Savo Jukka Leppänen told STT shortly after nine in the morning that most of the faults in its electricity network may have been repaired during Sunday.

“A dozen medium-voltage faults and around 90 low-voltage faults have yet to be repaired. The most challenging faults, with broken structures and requiring mechanical work, remain to be repaired. Repairing them is slower than removing trees that have fallen on the line,” said Leppänen.

According to the company, the most troublesome faults are in Kontiolahti, where 300 households still have electricity.

Leppänen estimates that part of the repair of the faults in the low-voltage grid may be delayed until Monday. Faults affect the electricity distribution of individual households.

At most, about 6,500 customers had electricity in PKS Sähkönsiirro’s area yesterday.

North- and Savon Voima, which is responsible for electricity transmission in Central Savo, said on Saturday evening on their Facebook pagesthat especially on Leppävirta in the Soisalo area, there have been bigger damages caused by thunderstorms.

The company said at the time that at least in one area of ​​Leppävirta, the extent of the damage is such that the restoration of electricity could be delayed until Sunday.

Savon Voima disturbance map according to the company’s territory, there were still 335 customers with electricity on Sunday morning, most of which were at Konnevedi and the western Leppävirra.

Almost 3,500 customers had electricity in the area yesterday afternoon.

Last night, the entire country was maintained by the Energy Industry power outage map approximately 11,000 households with electricity. Power outages were concentrated in Eastern Finland.