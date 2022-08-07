Football | Gamer Got Married But Wasn’t At Her Wedding – Still Posted Sensitive Wedding Photos

Football player Mohamed Buya Turay did not attend his own wedding, but sent his brother to marry him.

7.8. 12:54

In Swedish Football player playing in Malmö FF Mohamed Buya Turay has said that he missed his own wedding because he was needed on the football field. Reported about it Aftonbladet.

27-year-old Buya Turay signed a contract with Malmö in July. He was supposed to leave for Sweden right after his wedding, but when the club asked him to arrive earlier, the wedding party was allowed to stay.

The Sierra Leone-born forward sent his brother to see him off to his wedding, which took place in his home country on July 21.

Buya Turay did not tell Aftonbladet how his new wife felt about it. The couple met each other last year.

Many might have been confused when Buya Turay posted romantic photos of the wedding couple on his social media channels, even though he wasn’t even at the party himself. He had a logical explanation for this.

“We took the wedding photos in advance. It looks like I was there, even though I really wasn’t.”

The player has not met his partner in marriage yet, as training in Sweden has kept him busy. However, he tries to arrange things so that the couple can move under the same roof.