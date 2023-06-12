On the occasion of PC Gaming Show 2023 also showed itself for the first time gameplay Of Stormgatea real-time strategy set in a fantasy universe based on technology and alien creatures of various kinds.

It’s an RTS with a rather classic structure, developed by Frost Giant Studio which is also made up of veteran developers in the sector, who previously worked on Warcraft III and StarCraft II, for example.

Developed on Unreal Engine 5, Stormgate stands as a fusion of fantasy and science fiction, staging a very particular world.

With a campaign that can evolve in various ways depending on the choices made and the results obtained on the battlefield, Stormgate also features a substantial multiplayer with the possibility of playing 1v1, 3v3 or with other assets through the map and mission editor .

Stormgate was announced with a trailer at the Summer Game Fest 2022 and a year later it returns to show itself in a much richer and more complete form, even if it does not yet have a precise release date.

The game also contains cutscenes that underline a certain narrative substratum, to further enrich the single player of Stormgate. At this point we are awaiting precise information on the launch of the title in question.