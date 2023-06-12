Although many couples yearn to take the next step and commit to marry later, the reality is that in Mexico, the average cost of catering can be more than 72,000 pesos, therefore, stories have moved where the protagonists they look for peculiar methods to be able to fulfill the dream.

Although, there are those who decide to spend the money from the wedding on trips and travel the world, since the cost is very high, however, on this occasion we present the action of some couple who decided to sell “antojitos” to be able to pay for your ceremony and wedding party.

Thanks to social networks, stories have been released where people often ask for financial funds to be able to support academic expenses, health, among other issues, for this reason, a couple decided to share that sells ‘food’ so they can save for a very special day in their lives.

The viral case that travels the Internet, is about a young woman and a boy, who decided to undertake, because after raising their immense love and wanting to get married, they organized a business to be able to raise enough money to carry out the wedding they always dreamed of.

The photograph that was shared on Facebook and Twitter, could be seen from sweets, soft drinks and chips, next to a sign that said: “With your purchase you are helping us to collect for our wedding”.

For this reason, it achieved many reactions from Internet users who did not hesitate to continue disseminating the photo so that it reached more people and the happy couple reached their goal.

However, it is unknown if the couple achieved the goal of the money they were looking to raise, what is true is that there were many who wished them prosperity and much love in their marriage.