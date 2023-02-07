These are Vincenzo Cesaro and Pier Giorgio Maffezzoli, who in any case will not be among those who will have to judge the Juventus club’s appeal on -15 in the league

Still controversy, still the social protagonists. Radiographing with the search engines everything involving the members of the Coni Guarantee College who will soon be called to judge Juve’s appeal (not yet arrived) regarding the 15 penalty points decided by the FIGC Court of Appeal, the Juventus fans have discovered on the Facebook profile of Vincenzo Cesaro, one of the members of the First Section, a post dated April 2021 in which he heavily attacks the Agnelli family, defining the SuperLega affair as “another squalid page in the history of the AGNELLI (written precisely in capital letters, ed) in our country”.

Unhappy exits — Vicious comments, again from Cesaro, also for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the club for signing him (“60 million spent on that fucking kid Ronaldo who didn’t allow him to win the Champions League obsession”), to Lapo Elkann and in practice to the entire corporate organization. In a reply comment to the same post, other hateful words: “Everything goes well, but Juve must be pulled out of the Italian championship”. This post is dated 20 April 2021, while the appointment as a member of the College of Guarantee (curiosity: the attendance fee is 30 euros) is at the end of May 2022. Apart from unhappy exits, Cesaro will in any case not be among those who will judge the Juve (the First Section is in fact responsible for technical-sporting matters), whose Board will in all likelihood be in joint Sections. See also SBK | Muir: "BMW has to start winning and it has to do it quickly"

Still others — That’s not all, because on social networks, Juventus fans have also found Marcello De Luca Tamajo who in the past (almost 30 years ago) was for a short time the managing director and general manager of the Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli: Tamajo is always among the members of the First Section of the College of Guarantee, like Pier Giorgio Maffezzoli who, again on Facebook eight years ago, making his faith in Inter understood, published a post with insults towards Juve.

Severity — We were talking about the judgment in United Sections: it will have to be decided by the president of the College Gabriella Palmieri Sandulli, but it is in fact obvious that this will be the case, given that it happens when there are appeals of particular importance and seriousness. The joined Sections are composed of the Section Presidents or delegates appointed by them.

