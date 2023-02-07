Hogwarts Legacy it’s great to see up pceven more so if you are a fan of the Harry Potter saga, and IGN has released a new gameplay videos showing the game in the best possible condition, a 4K and 60fps with all graphics settings maxed out.

Just like in the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay video published by ElAnalistaDeBits, the editors of the American magazine used a very high-end configuration to obtain these results, specifically an Intel Core i9 12900K processor, an NVIDIA RTX 4090 video card and 64 GB of RAM.

The hope of course is that the game will turn out scalable even on mid-range PCsgoing to decrease the resolution and finding the right compromise to be able to explore the famous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry while maintaining 60 frames per second.

The sequences published by IGN are taken from the initial phase of the Hogwarts Legacy campaign, yet there are already a lot of quotes and references that fans of the works of JK Rowling they will not fail to grasp, as they explore for the first time so convincingly the Wizarding World.

For further details, as usual, we refer you to our review of Hogwarts Legacy.