NAfter a short but violent storm with heavy hail, the city of Worms in Rhineland-Palatinate was transformed into a white winter landscape on Tuesday. Photos on the Worms Fire Department and Civil Protection website showed streets covered in white and close-ups of massive hailstones. According to the fire department, there were a total of 120 missions due to the storm by 10 p.m.

The professional fire brigade and the voluntary units are “getting involved where it is already possible,” it said on the website in the evening.

Accordingly, cellars and streets were flooded. In some parts of the city – including Herrnsheim, Pfeddersheim and Wiesoppenheim – windows were broken and cars were damaged. At times the emergency numbers were overloaded, even though the number of answering points had already been increased at the start of the storm.

According to the Worms fire department, the roads were last passable late in the evening, but there could still be disruptions, they said. The fire department advised against avoidable trips.