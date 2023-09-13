Of Danilo di Diodorus

Rising temperatures and, in particular, heat waves make people with this mental disorder more vulnerable, who would need extra forms of protection, support and attention

L’increase in temperaturesand the heat waves in particular, they put at risk the life of who suffers from one of the most serious mental disorders, the

schizophrenia, characterized, among other symptoms, by disturbances in the course of thought, psychic disorganization, auditory hallucinations, detachment from reality.

Who suffers from it is disadvantaged when And exposed to sudden increases in temperature, both due to the pathology and the effects of some drugs used to treat it. The magazine raised the alarm Sciencewhich he reported as the problem both widely underrated.

Because you are more vulnerable Among the first causes of this vulnerability there is a tendency to disorganization of one’s life: those suffering from schizophrenia run a greater risk of losing contact with family members and welfare services, often ending up in vagrancy conditions. A way of life that relentlessly exposes you to the rigors of high temperatures.

But this disorder is also characterized by a certain malfunction of what is a real one thermoregulation control unit, the hypothalamus, a small but very important formation of the brain. A malfunction that prevents the body from adequately adapting to heat waves. Even some antipsychotic drugstaken for long periods by those suffering from schizophrenia, can contribute to making thermoregulation more difficult, completing a less than reassuring picture. See also Policy Brief, breast cancer, Pirro: "Breast Units need to be modernized immediately"

More deaths during heat waves Some US epidemiological studies went to review who they were people who died during heat waves. In this world it was seen that the mortality of those suffering from schizophrenia it turned out more than doubled. An alarming figure, especially because it was seen that the increase in mortality was much lower among people usually considered more at risk during heat waves, such as those with kidney or cardiovascular problems. «Evidently we have not protected these people enough – says Sarah Henderson, environmental epidemiologist at the British Columbia Center for Disease Control who coordinated one of these searches –. And the results of our survey indicate that people with schizophrenia have need extra forms of protection, support and attention». According to Ross Thompson, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, first author of a systematic review on high temperatures and mental health, published in the journal Public Health“L’impact of high temperatures on mental health

should be incorporated into response plans issued by the public service, as new knowledge is generated. And temperature thresholds for increased mortality of those suffering from mental disorders should be incorporated into weather warning systems.” See also The diet against high cholesterol: what are the foods to avoid and what to eat

The case of a young schizophrenic in the United States In the United States the issue has recently become literally hot due to the case of a young schizophrenic from Phoenix, Arizona, named Stephan, who during a heat wave he abandoned the house and began wandering

in a semi-desert territory bathed in a burning sun. The Phoenix area is one of the hottest in the United States, and Stephan was caught on camera as he staggered down a hot street, carrying a heavy backpack on his shoulder, in which however there was only a minimal reserve of waterfall. Stephan’s images, probably under the effect of auditory hallucinations and in a confused state, were published on the Washington Post website, which also recounted the vain attempts made to reach him in time and save his life: unfortunately, Stephan had a gun in his belt, so the emergency services were unable to approach him before his arrival. of the police, when he had now fallen to the ground lifeless. The ground at the time measured nearly 58 degrees Celsius. See also Severe allergic reactions to foods can decrease with prevention